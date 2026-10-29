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Jursy Gurl's avatar
Jursy Gurl
5h

They are probably doing this to elderly people!

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
5h

How obscene,

this is beyond the limits of outright child abuse.

The discussion must end,

justice must prevail. אמת

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